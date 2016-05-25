Mudbug Madness brings in mad money

Mudbug Madness is set to open gates Thursday morning, and start bringing in money for the local economy.

Melanie Bacon is the Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and the lady in charge of making sure the bugs, and the booths are ready to go for opening day.

"We're still kind of going crazy, but everything is set, and smooth, and we're just about ready to open," she said.

Bacon spent her day answering all the questions from the more than 50 vendors setting up tents, building stages and hanging up signs. It's hard work, but well worth the economic impact it has on the area.

"We have a $9 million economic impact on the city in the four days that we run," said Bacon.

That's a little more than $2 million dollars a day. She says 37 percent of the festival goers are from out of town, but most of the support still comes from locals.

So they felt is was very important to have locally made products at the festival, and what's the best pairing with crawfish?

"Red River, Great Raft, and Flying Heart are all represented here by their distributor. We specifically asked for local beers because we want to support them, and we want them to succeed," she said.

So not only does the festival make a big impact on the city, but also the businesses within it.

Mudbug Madness opens it's gates at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, and is free till 5:00 p.m. After 5:00 p.m, there is a $5 entry fee. The same goes for Friday, but Saturday and Sunday it'll cost you $5 all day.

