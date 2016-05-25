Cell phone waiting parking lot opens at Shreveport Regional Airport

A free cell phone waiting lot will open Friday at the Shreveport Regional Airport to alleviate congestion on the curbside passenger area.

Airport officials say the curbside area becomes very congested with non-stop Allegiant flights to Orlando and the increased number of summer passengers.

Per airport security regulations, cars cannot be left unattended along the curbside area of the terminal. Airport officials say the cell phone lot will keep waiting visitors from congesting the curbside pick up area.

According to airport officials, the new lot will allow visitors to wait in their cars until their arriving passengers are ready to be picked up curbside. Visitors waiting in this lot can call their arriving passengers to let them know their ride is here.

According to Henry Thompson, Director of Airports, the cell phone waiting lot will help improve traffic flow at the airport.

"With the increased amount of passengers that will travel through the airport this summer, this new cell phone waiting lot will be a great amenity offered at the airport," said Thompson.

The cell phone lot will be located on the east side of the airport traffic loop, just past the rental car area of the airport complex.

