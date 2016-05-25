Brookshire's donates to Red Cross to help flood relief

Brookshire's Grocery Company has jumped in to help the Northwest Louisiana Red Cross in relieving some of the pressure off folks impacted by the flood.

Brookshire's donated $5,000 to the North Louisiana Red Cross Wednesday morning.

The Red Cross says that this money is coming at just the right time, not only in helping people rebuild after the horrible flooding from March, but right on the cusp of hurricane season as well.

"We are so appreciative, they are such a great community partner. It is thrilling that they have come forward to help not just Shreveport but all of North Louisiana get through the floods and all of the disaster that happened in March and April."

The Red Cross says about 75,000 people were affected by the floods a few months back.

