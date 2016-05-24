Whole Foods responds to rumors about future of Shreveport location

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Shreveport on Tuesday to celebrate Whole Foods Market opening in the city next year.

The 39,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market near East 70th Street at Fern Avenue in Shreveport is expected to open this year.

Whole Foods is responding to rumors alleging it won't occupy the building currently under construction in Shreveport.

The company announced in 2013 it would be bringing a store to the area. Whole Foods broke ground on its East 70th St. location in 2014 and it was initially expected to open by 2015.

However, because it's been under construction for a lengthy amount of time, rumors have been circulating claiming the organic market will not occupy the Shreveport building.

But according to the store's Louisiana media relations representative, Kristina Bradford, "things are coming along just fine."

"We still plan to open in the fall," Bradford told KSLA News 12.

When asked about the status of the store's construction status, JoAnn Wheless, Associate Broker and Retails Sales and Leasing Specialist with Sealy and Company said the interior of the Whole Foods Market has been under construction for about 5 weeks. The exterior of the building was reportedly completed and tendered to Whole Foods by R.K. Commercial, the developer for the project, in mid-February.

Wheless said the interior construction is still underway and is expected to be completed in time for the slated October 2016 opening date.

She added that she hasn't heard any talks about the market not moving into the building, but the developer has several leases signed and others in various stages of negotiations for the properties adjoining the anchor tenant in Alexandrine Place. Wheless said an announcement regarding businesses planning to open adjacent to Whole Foods will be released soon.

Whole Foods Market only sells products that meet its self-created quality standards for being "natural," which the store defines as minimally processed foods that are free of hydrogenated fats as well as artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives, and many others as listed on their online "Unacceptable Food Ingredients" list.

When it first announced its plans to build in Shreveport, Whole Foods said it would not sell meat or milk from cloned animals or their offspring, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruled them safe to eat.

