TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Work to impact travel on Woolworth for about 4 months

Motorists who use Woolworth Road (Parish Road 7) just southwest of Shreveport soon will have to find an alternate route for about 4 months.

That's because as early as June 13, Caddo's public works department plans to begin replacing 2 bridges just south of Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle School in the 9300 block of Woolworth Road.

That means motorists will have to detour using Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe and Colquitt roads. This includes access to the Woolworth Road landfill. And with work expected to take into the start of the school year, it will impact access to Walnut Hill Elementary/Middle.

Parish work crews will be replacing a 9-span and a 7-span bridge and making related improvements designed to provide safe travel for decades, a statement from the parish says.

The work is expected to take 120 days to complete.

