1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in MLK neighborhood

Coroner's van arriving on the scene of deadly shooting (Source: Victoria Shirley, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the city's MLK neighborhood.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Legardy St. off of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Shreveport police, 3 men pulled up on Legardy St. in a stolen vehicle. The occupants reportedly had an argument with some other people in the area and gunshots were exchanged.

Police say an innocent bystander was killed as a result of the shooting.

While police were on the scene, one person arrived at Willis-Knighton North with a graze to the head and another person showed up at University Health with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time if the two people injured are victims or suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

