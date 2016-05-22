Run for the Wall passes through Minden

Motorcycle riders for the 27th annual Run for the Wall will pass through Minden at 3:00 p.m. Sunday on their way to Washington D.C.

Run for the Wall is a 10-day motorcycle ride from Ontario, CA to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, where The Run officially ends.

Three groups of riders take three different routes across the country in honor of 16,000 MIAs still unaccounted for.

The riders will meet on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial just before noon on Saturday before Memorial Day. From there, the riders will walk as a group to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial to declare their mission complete. The group will place a plaque at the apex to commemorate the end of the trip.

During the journey across the U.S. the riders make stops at memorials, Veterans’ Hospitals, and schools.

Participants range in age from 8 to 80. These include veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan.

The riders will stop at the Quick Draw Casino in Minden at 1703 State Rd 531.

