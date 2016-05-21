Residents of the 2 Texarkanas take part in cleanup

Texarkana city wide clean up. Texarkana, AR, Mayor Ruth Penny Bell, out picking up trash. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Volunteers took part in a cleanup Saturday morning in the cities of Texarkana, Ark., and Texarkana, Texas.

The cities partnered with 3 organizations - the Texarkana Arkansas City Beautiful Commission, the Texarkana, Texas, Keep Texarkana Beautiful Committee and Waste Management and Leadership Texarkana - to help citizens clean their cities.

Residents were encouraged to pick up trash, recycle when possible, help their neighbors clean up and take pride in their communities.

Dumpsters staffed with volunteers were set up to help residents rid their yards of large objects.

Participants also were asked to share their involvement on social media by using the hashtag #MAY21TXK.

