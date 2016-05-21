Bossier Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive

Bossier Sheriff's Office is joining with LifeShare Blood Centers to host a "Cuffs & Hoses" promotion blood drive on Wednesday.

The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.Donors can give blood at the mobile donor coach parked in the substation parking lot.

Each donor will be given a special promotional t-shirt.

Donors should be at least 16 years or older and in good health. Donors should meet height, weight and donor eligibility requirements. They should also be sure and have a good meal and increase fluids before you donate. For further questions about donating blood, visit www.lifeshare.org.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.