Haughton man wanted on burglary charge

BPSO looking for the person responsible for storage unit burglaries. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff's Office identified a man they say burglarized a storage building in Haughton.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Charles Elvis Philyaw of the 200 block of South Foster Drive in Haughton.

Philyaw is facing a charge of simple burglary after $80,000 worth of equipment was taken from a storage building in the 3100 block of U.S. 80.

Detectives say the building was burglarized on 2 occasions in early March. The first burglary is believed to have happened sometime between March 5 and March 10. The second burglary is believed to have happened on March 11.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.