Shreveport police looking for missing teen

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
The prosthetics help the dog enjoy everyday things, like walks outside.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>