Shreveport police looking for missing teen

The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a missing juvenile who reportedly ran away from home almost a month ago.

Ella Mineau, 15, was reported missing by her mother Lorie Reed on April 26. Mineau was last seen at her home in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Shreveport.

Mineau is described as 5' 6" tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a dark jacket and glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to Detective J. Gaddy at (318)-673-7027 ext. 7020.

