Mayor Tyler gives special message to Starbase graduating class

The one thousandth class of the Starbase program in Louisiana graduated Thursday.

The Starbase program is a Department of Defense education program to expose the nation's children to different technologies, sciences and mathematics.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler was there to congratulate the kids and parents for their efforts. They also received a special congratulations from Senator David Vitter.

But Mayor Tyler had a special message for the families of the students.

"It takes support and it takes encouragement from each one of you and from all of us to make sure these young people are able to fulfill their goals and to realize their dreams and I tell you, you've done an outstanding job," said Mayor Tyler.

55 students graduated this year.

