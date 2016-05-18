YWCA Northwest LA to host 'Take Care, Don’t Overshare' workshop

The YWCA of Northwest LA will host a workshop to teach young girls how to use the internet and social media wisely.

The Take Care, Don’t Overshare workshop will be at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch Library in Shreveport at 2111 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

A juvenile and sex crimes detective will speak on recognizing warning signs of predators, explain online and social media laws, share local cases and conduct scenario activities. Teens will learn to develop plans to escape dangerous situations.

There will also be a parent group about the current apps and social media tools teens are using, as well as how to monitor them thoroughly. Cell phone monitoring tips and software will be demonstrated. Parents will also be given resources in the event they encounter bullying with their teen.

The event is free to the public and pizza and drinks will be provided for lunch.

There is no registration required.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.