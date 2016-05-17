Warrant issued for suspect in S. Highland Capital One bank robbery

Surveillance footage from the Line Ave. branch of Capital One was captured of the suspect. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police detectives have identified a suspect in the robbery of a Capital One bank in South Highland on Monday afternoon.

According to Shreveport police, the man walked into the bank in the 4800 block of Line Ave. just before 4 p.m., handed the teller a note demanding money and left with the cash.

He was last seen on foot, heading northbound on Line Ave.

Surveillance footage from the branch was captured of the suspect, showing a black male who stands approximately 5'8 and weighs around 200-225 pounds. The suspect wore a Dallas Cowboys hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

On Tuesday, police continued to follow leads, including information from Crime Stoppers tips, that led them to name 49-year-old John Birdsong, Jr. of Shreveport.

A warrant has been issued for Birdsong's arrest, charging him with a single count of first degree robbery. Bond on the warrant has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Birdsong are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org

