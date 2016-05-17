Names of officers released in Rick Avery incident

The Bossier City Police Department has opened an internal investigation after the release of Bossier Parish Police juror Rick Avery without charges after his arrest on suspicion of DWI over the weekend.

According to a statement released by BCPD Monday, it was determined that officers failed to follow proper policy and procedure with regard to the incident.

The Bossier City Police Department has released the names of the officers disciplined in the Rick Avery incident.

Chief of Police Shane McWilliams released, at his discretion, the names of the officers noted in the resulted of the recent internal affairs investigation into the April incident involving Bossier Parish Police Juror Rick Avery.

According to the release, Police Officer Ryan Hutchings resigned, Officer Terry Yetman received a 3 day suspension and Communications Officer Tracy Cole was terminated.

Bossier Parish District 6 representative Rick Avery was arrested on suspicion of DWI on April 10, after his car was seen weaving in and out of traffic on Benton Road.

Police video tape showed Avery threatening the jobs of police officers and reportedly making a racial slur about an officer. At the time, Avery said he was working at his farm and drank a beer before heading home.

Avery was ultimately released before being booked into the Bossier City Jail, which is in violation of department policy.

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams ordered an internal investigation the following week.

According to a Bossier City Police Department spokesman, charges were not filed against Avery because "the necessary evidence to warrant and support charges was not obtained by officers."

