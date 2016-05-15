Exotic animal rescue in NWLA seeks potential adopters

Some interesting guests stopped by KSLA News 12 Sunday afternoon.

Micah Petty, along with "Rocky," "Hal" and "Hank."

Petty is over the Louisiana Exotic Animal Resource Network (LEARN) in Northwest Louisiana. The facility is a non-profit organization that provides rescue and rehabilitation services to exotic and indigenous animals, as well as conservation education.

Right now, Petty has around 100 exotics in his care which range from snakes, turtles, geckos, bearded dragons, ferrets, guinea pigs, potbellied pigs and more.

"Rocky," is a 10-year-old ball python who came to the facility as a result of owner-surrender. As he showed us at KSLA, "Rocky" is a pretty chill guy and likes to cuddle.

"Hal" and "Hank," however, were on the complete other end of the spectrum. The two rescued ferrets didn't sit still the whole time they were in our lobby. The mischievous pair loves to run around and play.

While LEARN does not charge an adoption fee, Petty explained those wishing to adopt are required to fill out an adoption application.

"We're looking for someone that's going to love the animal and bring it to the vet when needed and that kind of thing," said Petty.

The rescue does not take in cats or dogs. They also cannot house crocodilians, indigenous mammals, migratory birds or venomous reptiles. However, they do assist in placing those types of animals with appropriately licensed resources when possible.

To fill out an adoption application, click here.

For more information about LEARN, click here.

