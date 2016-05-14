"Stop Killing" is woman's street-corner plea to stop violence in Shreveport

One concerned Shreveport woman is working to put a stop to the almost daily shootings the city has seen over the past 10 days.

She's holding a sign at Hearne Avenue at Lakeshore Drive that says "Stop Killing."

Motorists honk in support as they drive by Annie Spates.

Since Thursday, she's been standing with her sign at the busy intersection near the house where she's lived for more than 30 years.

After the fatal shooting Thursday of 19-year-old boxing and football standout Eric Lindsey Jr., she decided it was time to do something.

"I'm hoping that it will bring an awareness to help them start thinking," Spates said. "We got to do something. This is outrageous."

She said she's had positive feedback from passers-by. Some have brought her refreshments. Others even have stopped to have their picture taken with her.

But Spates said she isn't the center of attention.

When asked if she hopes a lot of people will see her, Spates answered, "Well, not see me, but just get the message and run with it and let's do something about it. Let's bring an awareness that it's got to stop."

Spates said she has bought supplies to make more signs in hopes that she can get other people to help her and stand at other busy intersections in the city.

