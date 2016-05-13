Police ID second suspect in shooting that wounded 1

Investigators have said that 2 males reportedly ran, abandoning a 4-door sedan police suspect they were using, following a shooting April 14 in the 100 block of East Prospect Street in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

ARRESTED: Laderrick Dewayne Randle, 25, of the 2800 block of DeSoto Street in Shreveport, 1 count of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport City Jail)

Shreveport police have released the identity of the second man they are seeking in connection with a shooting in the city's Highland neighborhood.

Officers found 41-year-old Tyrone Braden collapsed at 9:43 p.m. April 14 in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of East Prospect Street. He had been shot once in his chest and once in one of his knees. Braden was taken via ambulance to University Health for treatment of his wounds.

Investigators have said he was shot while at the home after an argument with 2 males, 1 or both of whom were armed with a handgun. The 2 males then reportedly ran, abandoning a 4-door sedan police suspect they were using.

Laderrick Dewayne Randle, 25, of Shreveport, was arrested the evening of April 15 at his home in the 2800 block of DeSoto Street then booked on 1 count of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say they now have obtained a warrant to arrest 35-year-old Demarco Mykel Hill, of the 200 block East Jordan Street in Shreveport, on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about Hill is being urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.