Wandering donkey leads police to murder victim, son arrested

A Webster Parish man is facing second degree murder charges after his father was found beaten to death by a baseball bat.

Sibley police were called out because a donkey was out near a house in the 100 block of Frazier Road. When they got there the door was slightly open and they found 57-year-old Billy Joiner dead. They called Webster Parish sheriff's office to help with the investigation.

According to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton, the police were called out to Joiner's house often for domestic issues between him and his son, 22-year-old Jon Conner Joiner.

"It's a serious domestic violence case, him and his dad just did not get along again. And he actually bludgeoned his dad to death with a baseball bat," said Sheriff Gary Sexton, Webster Parish Sheriff.

Deputies discovered Jon had been arrested by Bossier City Police Department on Thursday on a traffic stop. Bossier City police held him when they realized he had warrants out of Caddo Parish.

Sexton said investigators went to Bossier City and spoke with Jon. They say he confessed to the murder and to taking his dad's vehicle.

"I couldn't imagine it happening to a worse person under the circumstances, I couldn't imagine, the possible suspect that done it doing it," said Susan Donovan, one of Billy Joiner's neighbors.

Some of victim's neighbors weren't surprised when they had heard the younger Joiner had been arrested for the brutal murder of his dad.

"I kind of figured I don't know any body else that would have done it and had it out for him, but I didn't know that he did it," said Summer Welch, one of Joiner's neighbors.

According to Sexton, Jon said he was upset because his dad was making him move out of the house. They believe Billy was killed Wednesday afternoon around 6 p.m.

Sexton said Jon Joiner is currently being moved from Bossier Parish to Webster Parish.

