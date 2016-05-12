SWEPCO announces schedule for transmission line project in NWLA

AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) will soon move forward with plans to rebuild about five miles of an existing 69,000-volt transmission line in north Shreveport and Bossier City across the Red River. The $10 million Brownlee Road – North Market Transmission Line Rebuild Project will ensure the reliable flow of electricity to meet the area’s growing demand.

Land surveying and right-of-way clearing for the project is expected to begin in May. Line construction along North Market Street begins in August and should be completed by mid-December. The construction work along North Market is not expected to impact traffic flow.

Right-of-way agents have been meeting with area landowners to discuss easement acquisition, construction activities and restoration. The project will utilize single-pole steel structures in a 100-foot-wide right-of-way in most areas.

The project was ordered by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional transmission organization responsible for overseeing the electric transmission grid in parts of Louisiana, to address regional reliability issues. SPP operates to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and reasonable wholesale rates.

SWEPCO serves 530,000 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle.

