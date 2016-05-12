Amber Alert: AR authorities looking for missing 12-year-old

A 12-year-old girl is the focus of a Level 2 Morgan Nick Amber Alert issued by Arkansas authorities.

Jamiria Murray last was seen May 10 Wedlock Alternative School in Edmondson, Ark.

She has long black and purple hair that is braided.

Murray last was seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and flat black shoes.

The alert was issued by Arkansas State Police at the request of the Crittenden County, Ark., sheriff's office.

If you see Murray, call the Crittenden County sheriff's office at (870) 702-2000 or your local law enforcement agency.

