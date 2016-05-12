Arrest made in Shreveport's latest homicide

Shreveport police investigate a shooting just after midnight May 11 in an apartment complex parking lot that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Family members have identified Eric Lindsey Jr. as the 19-year-old who was fatally shot about 12:04 a.m. May 12 on a parking lot at La Tierra Villa Apartments just off Pines Road in west Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city's latest homicide.

The fatal shooting happened about 12:04 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot at La Tierra Villa Apartments in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive. That's between Pines Rd. and Encina Dr. in West Shreveport.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Eric Lindsey Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to various portions of his body. Eric Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they have information linking 18-year-old Jaylan Harris to the crime. Harris was interviewed at Shreveport Police Headquarters and subsequently charged with a single count of second degree murder.

Family members describe Eric Lindsey Jr. as a football and boxing standout.

"My message to them would be to reach out to us. Reach out to me, everybody know me, so you can get at me. Their family did nothing, so there's no animosity," said Eric Lindsey, the slain teen's father.

Before officers arrived, police received multiple calls from people having heard gunshots in the area, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The elder Lindsey arrived at 1:30 a.m. and was interviewed by detectives. He told KSLA News 12 that his son was involved in an altercation when he was fatally shot.

"My emotions are just to get all the little dudes to stop killing each other," Lindsey said. "I'm sad but, hopefully, this brings out something in some kind of way."

Police later this morning confirmed that investigators suspect the slaying might have resulted from a disagreement between the younger Lindsey and another person.

"Evidence collected on scene is currently being processed in an effort to lead authorities to the person or persons responsible for this crime," says a statement from authorities.

Councilman Jerry Bowman says not talking about the violence in the community is part of the problem. "Everybody says it is not my business and it is your business, because if a stray bullet went into your home, or to hit one of your loved ones, it will become your problem that. But until then, that's not the way."

Bowman says it is going to take a community to stop the violence. "When people see things, they need to say something about it." Bowman's heart goes out to everyone grieving. "To other neighborhoods, to other kids, to other adults, this needs to be an eye opener."

In an emailed statement to the media, Shreveport Chief of Police Willis Shaw said:

"This shooting, like many of the violent crimes we investigate, is another example of known associates embroiled in some sort of dispute during which, one of the parties involved makes a conscious decision and effort to resolve the conflict inappropriately with violence. These were not random acts and they were directed towards specific individuals. It is difficult to predict when someone is going to make a bad decision which ends in tragedy such as we have seen over the past week. Public safety is, as it has always been, our top priority. The men and women of the Shreveport Police Department will continue to work diligently to make our city as safe as possible for all citizens."

Harris was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

