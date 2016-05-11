Light show from supercell storm stuns in 360

Michael Ulmer says he shot the lightning show from North FM 2148 at around 10:00 p.m. as a line of storms swept through the region. (Source: Michael Ulmer/Facebook)

An aspiring local filmmaker captured a stunning 360-degree time lapse of a supercell storm Monday night in Texarkana.

Michael Ulmer says he shot the lightning show from North FM 2148 at around 10:00 p.m. as a line of storms swept through the region.

Supercells produce severe thunderstorms featuring rotating winds fed by an updraft that can result in hail and tornadoes.

Monday's storms did ultimately produce 2 EF-1 tornadoes in Bowie and Red River counties, including one north of De Kalb, just northwest of where Ulmer shot the supercell video.

The video Ulmer posted on his Facebook page compresses 30 minutes of video in real time into just over a minute and features the virtual reality feel of being able to look in all directions as if you're standing in the middle of the action.

"I've been experimenting with 360 video for about 3 months now, and I'm fascinated by it, feels like I'm learning a new language inside the video world," said Ulmer, who describes himself as a filmmaker, director and actor who is freelancing and working towards starting his own production company.

"Even though I have an understanding of it now, it still blows my mind. I'm just constantly filming everything, it's a slight addiction of mine, but I only pull out the 360 camera for special moments, and when I saw the amount of lightning on Monday night I grab the 360 camera right away."

The Ricoh Theta S 360 camera Ulmer used has two fisheye lenses front and back, which stitches the images captured on video together to capture everything around it.

