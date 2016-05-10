LA highway bridge to be renamed in honor of slain police officer

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed 18 more bills into law, including one that makes changes to TOPS.

Gov. Edwards signs TOPS changes and 17 other bills into law

District 9 state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, says they chose the south end of Lake Bistineau because the bridge crosses an area where the avid angler loved to fish. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Act 22, which Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed May 10, designates the state Highway 154 bridge over the south end of Lake Bistineau as the Officer Thomas LaValley Memorial Bridge." (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Legislation naming a Bossier Parish bridge in honor of slain Shreveport police Officer Thomas Joseph LaValley now is state law.

The legislation by District 9 state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, was approved on a unanimous vote March 29 by the state House of Representatives then likewise by state senators April 28 and sent to the governor May 3.

Horton says she made a promise to one of LaValley's friends to propose the legislation as soon as she took the office in January. And she did. Horton says they chose the south end of Lake Bistineau because the bridge crosses an area where the St.Amant native loved to fish.

The state intends to spend $3,360 for 2 signs designating the span over the Lake Bistineau dam in LaValley's honor.

LaValley was killed Aug. 5, 2015, while responding to a call about suspicious activity at a Queensborough home.

The 28-year-old Shreveport man accused of killing LaValley tentatively is set to go on trial Feb. 6 on 1 count each of first-degree murder, battery of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A hearing is set July 18 on more arguments on whether the date of Grover Cannon's trials needs to be delayed.

