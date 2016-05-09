Editorial: Holding ourselves accountable

Hello, I am Joe Sciortino, Vice President and General Manager here at KSLA. You will soon see me on our station conducting editorials on issues important to the Ark-La-Tex. And while today, this is not the manner I would have chosen to introduce myself, I would like to address a story we aired just over two weeks ago. The story concerned a male teen charged with sexting and the claim made by his mother that the arrest and charges were racially motivated. While she had the freedom to make her claim. We left out an important fact in the story – that the female teen was charged as well. A fact that the Bossier Sheriff pointed out in a press conference he held last Thursday.

We work to gain your trust every day here at KSLA. Our relationship with local law enforcement, charged with keeping you safe and upholding the law, is very important. We regularly hold public officials accountable. But we must also hold ourselves accountable. After looking into the story, our correction and follow up should have come sooner and been more transparent.

We have taken steps to prevent this from happening in the future. Please know that we are committed to earning your trust every single day.

