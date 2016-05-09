LA DOTD terminates $23.4M Jimmie Davis Bridge rehab contract over bird plan

The future of the Jimmie Davis Bridge is bright and colorful. But it may also come with a major traffic headache.

The actual shade of purple the Jimmie Davis Bridge as it will appear when it is repainted this summer has been revealed.

Purple on steel: See how selected shade will appear on Jimmie Davis Bridge

One of the main bridges connecting Shreveport and Bossier City is about to get a facelift, but the project, intended to make the span safer and more appealing, may snarl traffic in the area.

South Bossier and Shreveport residents have mixed reactions after finding out about the Department of Transportation and Development's year long closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for all of 2015, for repairs and improvements.

The impending closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge, may happen later rather than sooner.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge rehabilitation project is one step closer to getting underway, though there is not an official start date yet.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge connecting Shreveport and South Bossier might not close for repairs until summer, based on new information revealed Tuesday in preparation for the project.

Though a clear closure date has not been set, looking at the time frame laid out, Dorfner predicts the bridge will shut down sometime this summer.

The closure time frame for the Jimmie Davis bridge is pushed back once again, the latest delay is being attributed to federally protected birds nesting under the bridge.

Motorists soon will see the first signs of rehabilitating Jimmie Davis Bridge.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge, which was built in 1968, is used by approximately 21,500 vehicles per day. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The LA DOTD says the $23.4M contract to rehabilitate the Jimmie Davis Bridge has been terminated over a disagreement on how to deal with these federally-protected cliff swallows living in the structure.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge was built in 1968 and serves approximately 21,500 motorists per day.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has terminated the $23.4 million contract to rehabilitate the La. 511 Jimmie Davis Bridge.

According to a statement late Monday morning, the DOTD "has determined that for reasons beyond the control of both DOTD and PCL Civil Constructors, Inc.," the project can’t be completed as originally contracted.

"We know that it's old, we know that it needs to be rehabilitated, and we're looking forward to doing that," said Cindy Dorfner, the Public Information Officer for DOTD.

One year and four months after the original bid to overhaul the Jimmie Davis bridge, plans are now scrapped and it is back to the drawing board.

"Kind of a starting over situation," said Dorfner.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development terminated the contract because both sides could not agree on how to get rid of the cliff swallows, a protected breed of bird, living under the bridge.

"We just couldn't come to an agreement," said Dorfner.

This is the latest delay in the project that was expected to get underway this year. The last delay in August, was when the contractor, PCL Civil Constructors, Inc., asked to delay the project while they tried to deal with the birds.

Before Monday's announcement, the project was supposed to start this month. The most recent completion date for the project according had been December 2017, according to LaDOTD's website.

The signs for construction are now facing away from the road as the construction for the Jimmie Davis bridge is halted.

Now, DOTD is back at the bidding stage, looking for a new contractor to re-deck, paint the bridge purple and put up lights on the bridge.

"Shreveport-Bossier uses all of our bridges a lot. We are a community that crosses our bridges daily. I cross it daily going to my office right there on the Jimmie Davis Highway. We are one community, we need our bridges," said Senator Barrow Peacock, (R) Bossier City.

Senator Barrow Peacock says ideally there needs to be a new bridge. But the $23.4 million is currently earmarked for rehabilitating the current bridge.

"We're going to definitely have to look at expanding capacity of the Jimmie Davis Bridge. And who knows this may be the opportunity to go ahead and do that," said Senator Peacock.

"DOTD is diligently working on the next steps to move forward with this project, and it is important to note that the money allocated for this rehabilitation remains allocated to the La. 511 Jimmie Davis Bridge. While DOTD realizes the termination of the contract presents a delay of this project, it is imperative that the department act with the best interest of the state of Louisiana and its citizens in mind," the statement said.

The bidding is set for June 8.

The Tampa, FL-based PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. was awarded the contract in December 2014. The original contract with PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. did not have the bird mitigation as part of the contract, but it will be a part of the new contract.

Their bid price was about $3.2 million over DOTD's estimated project cost of $20,227,731.34. According to a DOTD spokesperson at the time PCL was the only company to bid for the project.

DOTD says the goal is to set in the contract a time that will allow the new contractor to get the work started before the swallows return next year. We're told PCL will not bid on the project again.

