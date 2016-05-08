ArkLaTex prepares for summer with open dates for splash pads, pools

Cities across the ArkLaTex have opened or are preparing to open their splash pads and spray parks for the summer.

The spray parks and spraygrounds are popular neighborhood amenities, offering relief from the summer heat. Use of the spray parks and spraygrounds are free.

Water shoes are recommended.

Here are the splash pad/spray parks available:

Texarkana, TX

Splash Pad

Spring Lake Park

4303 N. Park Road

Scheduled to open: May 27 (weather permitting)

Will be open Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday - Saturday

(This is subject to change due to weather conditions, parks special events and maintenance)

More information, call 903-798-3978 or visit their website here: http://www.ci.texarkana.tx.us/faq.aspx?qid=227

Texarkana, AR

Pools

Ingram Swimming Pool - 2625 Preston St. - 870-774-7478 (please call for open dates and hours of operation)

Shreveport, LA

SPAR has 7 spraygrounds located at the following community centers that are open:

Airport Park - 6500 Kennedy Drive

David Raines - 2920 Round Grove Lane

Hattie Perry - 4300 Ledbetter

Lakeside - 2200 Milam Street

Querbes - 3500 Beverly Place

A.C. Steere Park - 4009 Youree Drive

Riverview Park (currently closed due to Red River flooding) - 600 Clyde Fant Parkway

Pools - Scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 1, 2016

Airport Park - 6500 Kennedy Drive

Bill Cockrell - 4109 Pines Road

David Raines - 2920 Round Grove

Querbes - 3500 Beverly

Southern Hills - 1002 Bert Kouns

All city pools will close on July 31, except Southern HIlls which will remain open through Labor Day.

For more information, hours, fees and swimming lessons, please call SPAR at 318-673-6418 or visit their website here: www.myspar.org

Bossier City, LA

Splash pads - All open from dawn to dusk

Hooter Neighborhood Community Park - 100 Hooter Drive

Mitchell Neighborhood Park - 1518 Cox Street

North Bossier Park - 4307 Brownlee Road

Pools - Scheduled to open Friday, May 27, 2016 at noon

Rates: Adults $2/day, 17 years and under $1/day

Mike Wood Memorial Park - 2200 Dennis Street - noon - 6:45 p.m.

Fort Smith Neighborhood Playfield Pool - 701 Coleman Street - noon - 4:45 p.m.

Shed Road Community Playfield Pool - noon - 5:45 p.m.

Closes Saturday, August 6 at closing time.

For more information, please call BPAR at 318-741-8450 or visit their website here: http://www.bossiercity.org/layouts/parks-&-recreation---park-listings

If you know of a splash pad/spray park/sprayground or public pool in the ArkLaTex that is not on this list, please email us the information at ksla@ksla.com.

