ArkLaTex prepares for summer with open dates for splash pads, pools

Cities across the ArkLaTex have opened or are preparing to open their splash pads and spray parks for the summer.

The spray parks and spraygrounds are popular neighborhood amenities, offering relief from the summer heat. Use of the spray parks and spraygrounds are free.

Water shoes are recommended.

Here are the splash pad/spray parks available:

Texarkana, TX

Splash Pad
Spring Lake Park
4303 N. Park Road
Scheduled to open: May 27 (weather permitting)
Will be open Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend
11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday - Saturday
(This is subject to change due to weather conditions, parks special events and maintenance)

More information, call 903-798-3978 or visit their website here: http://www.ci.texarkana.tx.us/faq.aspx?qid=227

Texarkana, AR

Pools 
Ingram Swimming Pool - 2625 Preston St. - 870-774-7478 (please call for open dates and hours of operation)

Shreveport, LA

SPAR has 7 spraygrounds located at the following community centers that are open:
Airport Park - 6500 Kennedy Drive
David Raines - 2920 Round Grove Lane
Hattie Perry - 4300 Ledbetter
Lakeside - 2200 Milam Street
Querbes - 3500 Beverly Place
A.C. Steere Park - 4009 Youree Drive
Riverview Park (currently closed due to Red River flooding) - 600 Clyde Fant Parkway

Pools - Scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 1, 2016
Airport Park - 6500 Kennedy Drive
Bill Cockrell - 4109 Pines Road
David Raines - 2920 Round Grove
Querbes - 3500 Beverly
Southern Hills - 1002 Bert Kouns
All city pools will close on July 31, except Southern HIlls which will remain open through Labor Day.

For more information, hours, fees and swimming lessons, please call SPAR at 318-673-6418 or visit their website here: www.myspar.org

Bossier City, LA  

Splash pads - All open from dawn to dusk
Hooter Neighborhood Community Park - 100 Hooter Drive
Mitchell Neighborhood Park - 1518 Cox Street
North Bossier Park - 4307 Brownlee Road

Pools - Scheduled to open Friday, May 27, 2016  at noon
Rates: Adults $2/day, 17 years and under $1/day
Mike Wood Memorial Park - 2200 Dennis Street - noon - 6:45 p.m.
Fort Smith Neighborhood Playfield Pool - 701 Coleman Street - noon - 4:45 p.m.
Shed Road Community Playfield Pool - noon - 5:45 p.m.
Closes Saturday, August 6 at closing time.

For more information, please call BPAR at 318-741-8450 or visit their website here: http://www.bossiercity.org/layouts/parks-&-recreation---park-listings

If you know of a splash pad/spray park/sprayground or public pool in the ArkLaTex that is not on this list, please email us the information at ksla@ksla.com.

