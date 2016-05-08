Motorcycle club helps Texarkana, TX community stay cool

The non-profit club donated fans to the agency for the third year in a row Friday. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Members of the Show Stoppers Motorcycle Club donated 50 fans to the ArkLaTex Area Agency on Aging in Texarkana, TX (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

Members of the Show Stoppers Motorcycle Club cruised the streets of Texarkana,TX to give back to the community.

The non-profit club donated fans to the ArkLaTex Area Agency on Aging for the third year in a row on Friday.

The agency provides services to senior citizens in nine Northeast Texas Counties. As hot weather approaches, the agency says more donations will be needed.

Vinie Larry with the ArkLaTex Area Agency on Aging says the donation of 50 fans is just the beginning.

"A lot of the seniors refuse to run their air conditioners because of the cost," Larry says, "With a box fan, at least they get some air coming in. But we all know from experience even that gets hot."

The President of Show Stoppers, Michael George, says the group will continue to accept fan donations as long as there is a need.

"Our mission is really to help the elderly and help the kids in our community," says George.

A person can make a donation or request a fan by coming to the ArkLaTex Area Agency on Aging office in Texarkana, TX.

