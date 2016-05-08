Fishing tournament honors Natchitoches stabbing victim

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

A Natchitoches Central High School student will benefit from a scholarship established to honor the memory of a fallen student.

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The parents of Dylan Poche, an NSU student and member of the university’s fishing team, will be honored with a scholarship in Poche's name. (Source: Northwestern State University)

For the first time, the family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche is breaking their silence with a new effort to turn their tragedy into a triumph for others.

For the first time, the family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche is breaking their silence with a new effort to turn their tragedy into a triumph for others.

The 1st Annual Dylan Poche Memorial Bass tournament began at Cypress Bend Boat Launch at Toledo Bend at 7:00 a.m. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA News 12)

All proceeds go to memorial scholarship for 18-year-old Dylan Poche, stabbed and killed at Sibley Lake Boat Launch near Natchitoches back on Jan. 31st. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA News 12)

The family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche honored the late fisherman with a bass fishing tournament Sunday afternoon (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA News 12)

The family of Natchitoches stabbing victim Dylan Poche honored the late fisherman with a bass fishing tournament Sunday afternoon.

Dylan Poche, 18, was fatally stabbed at the Sibley Lake Boat Launch on January 31. A Natchitoches grand jury indicted his accused killer, 19-year-old Andrew Jacob Wallace, charging him with Second Degree Murder

Dylan's family is establishing the first Northwestern State fishing scholarship for high school seniors. The Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship will be awarded to a student attending both of Dylan's Alma Maters, a senior at Natchitoches Central High School attending NSU and joining the school fishing team.

"We wanted to give back to the fishing team and hopefully give other members of the fishing team an opportunity to pursue their dreams as Dylan was doing," said Dylan's stepmother, Shelley Poche. "A lot of people don't know fishing isn't like basketball or baseball. They don't have many funds available. They are funded through us, the parents. That's why we really wanted to give back."

The scholarship will honor Dylan, a freshman member of the Demon Fishing Team.

"Not only was Dylan a great fisherman, but Dylan was a great fisher of men," said Dylan's mother, Misty Ott. "He put God first in everything, telling people and bringing people to Christ."

The 1st Annual Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Bass Tournament began at the Cypress Bend Boat Launch at Toledo Bend Lake at 7:00 a.m.

Poche's family reports 82 boats hit the waters in his honor, bringing in $8,200 so far from the tournament.

"For it being the first tournament that we've had, to have 82 boaters come out and support us, we just want to thank them," Shelley said.

"I know he's looking down," said Dylan's uncle, Keith Poche. "He's seeing all of the support we've had and he's very thankful, I'm sure."

Dylan's brother Brady said this is a legacy he wants his oldest brother to have.

"Me and him never usually fished. Him seeing me fish is probably like: 'Wow, he's taking after my footsteps,'" Brady said.

"Dylan would just love this. He'd love it. He's loving it right now!" said his father, Burt Poche.

Ott, on Mother's Day, said she wants to start a new movement for her son in his memory. On Sunday, she wrote her own message to Dylan on a rock and tossed it into the Toledo Bend Reservoir.

"I want Dylan to go to all the waters of the world," she said.

Now, she's asking as her mother's wish that everyone who knew Dylan to do the same and post their messages online.

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Fishing Scholarship. The family said they'll know just how much was raised for the scholarship by Monday.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.