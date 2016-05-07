100-year-old Caddo Parish woman honored with her own day

The Caddo Parish Commission officially proclaimed May 8th as Ms. Apples Guice Day., (Source: Victoria Shirley, KSLA News 12)

A Caddo Parish native has been given special recognition from the Caddo Commission.

Miss Apples Guice is set to turn 100 years old Sunday. The commission has officially proclaimed her birthday May 8 as Ms. Apples Guice Day in Caddo Parish.

Guice is known by members at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church as the "Mother of the Church."

She says she thanks the Lord for keeping her here this long.

Another ArkLaTex centenarian also marked a milestone this week.

Shamiracle Brown says her great-grandmother Helen Brown, of Mansfield, turned 105 on May 2. Her family celebrated the occasion with a gathering May 5 at a nursing home in Mansfield.

