New charges in Bossier teen sexting case

A 17-year old Bossier Parish boy faces new charges following a teen sexting case we first reported here on KSLA News 12 last month.

Investigators with the Bossier Parish sheriff's office accuse Levar Allen of engaging in sexting with a 16-year old girl.

The boy's mother, Chasity Washington, claimed racism in her son's case, which the sheriff's office adamantly denies.

On Thursday, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittingon held a news conference with an update on the case.

"The result of our continuing investigation into the lewd and x-rated videos on Mr. Allen's phone, he's now being charged with production of child porn, possession of child porn, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old female has also been charged with sexting."

We at KSLA left out the fact that the girl was arrested in our original story.

Our online story was updated after it was brought to the attention of station management.

