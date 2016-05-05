Greenwood man arrested, accused of raping juveniles

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A Greenwood man was arrested this week for allegedly having illegal sexual conduct with juveniles.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Paul Lee Bedgood sexually abused two children who were both under the age of 13. Detectives say the offenses were reported to have taken place over a period of time between 2006-2016.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, detectives took Bedgood into custody during a traffic stop. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center where he is charged with sexual battery and aggravated rape. His bond is set at $240,000.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact the Juvenile Crimes Section at 318-681-0706.

