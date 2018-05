Ask The Expert: Medic Pharmacy Compounding Lab Joint and Muscle Pain

Research has given us the ability to compound Transdermal Gels, which allows medication to be absorbed through the skin for almost immediate results. These gels can be formulated to contain combinations of ingredients that provide quick relief without unwanted side effects.

Oral use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents, i.e. ibuprofen (Motrin/Advil) may cause stomach distress with prolonged use. A transdermal gel can be prepared in a penetrating enhancing form that your physician may prescribe to apply directly to sore joints (tennis elbow) for quick relief and fewer side effects.