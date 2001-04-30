NATURAL HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY

If you’re experiencing hormone related problems, Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy might be right for you. What is meant by the term “natural hormone”? Many people think that this term refers to only products which are obtained from plants (such as yams) or animals (for example, horses). Yet, this is not the case. Natural hormone therapy means that the chemical makeup of the replacement hormone is exactly the same (bioidentical) as what your body produces. Synthetic hormone replacement may not allow our bodies to produce other hormones which are needed to function at full potential.

Dr. Christiane Northrup, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Univ. of Vermont College of Medicine, states: “Synthetic progestins, such as Provera®, Amen®, and Norlutate®, are made by taking natural progesterone from soybeans or yams and changing it chemically to compounds with progesterone-like activity that are not found naturally in your body….another reason why natural hormones are chemically altered to synthetics is so that they can be patented by the drug companies who manufacture them. If a drug company cannot patent a drug, the drug company cannot make a substantial enough profit on it… But hormones that occur naturally in the body cannot be patented. They are considered generic and have been prescribed by physicians for over 50 years. Natural hormones have been used in Europe for decades. Women in the U.S. deserve the same.”

Ask us for a symptoms list to help you better inform your Doctors of your specific needs.

Common Symptoms of Hormone Deficiency