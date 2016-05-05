Police ID victims in North Shreveport shooting

Police say 1 of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Two people are dead and at least 6 others are wounded in what police are calling a shootout overnight at North Thomas Drive at North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Police have released the identities of 8 people who were shot, 2 fatally, and another 2 who suffered minor cuts and scrapes early the morning of May 5 at a tire shop in north Shreveport.

It happened at 12:56 a.m. in a structure on the southwest corner of North Thomas Drive at Hearne Avenue, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records and an officer on the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest a group of men were there playing cards after business hours when 3 to 4 people wearing coverings over their faces entered the building and began firing what appeared to be semiautomatic rifles at those gathered inside, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Police say 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died after being rushed to a Shreveport hospital. They have been identified as 37-year-old Elton Wayne Madison and 37-year-old Leatrick Benjamin.

"He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, they took a lot away from me," said Wendy Benjamin who is the mother of Leatrick Benjamin.

"I lost two kids to gun violence, " added Benjamin. Now that Benjamin is left to bury yet another son, she has a message for the gunmen.

"I want them to come forward, and stand up for what you did, you did it, not just my son it was other people there, you're tearing up families," laments Benjamin.

As many as 7 people in all were taken to University Health. Some of them arrived at the Shreveport hospital by personal vehicle, while others were taken by Shreveport Fire Department EMT units.

Also wounded by gunfire were 44-year-old Henry Sherman and 36-year-old Randy Brown, both of whom most recently were listed in critical condition.

Tyrone Coley, 37, Joey Caldwell 29, Robert Baulkman 30, and Richard Baker, 29, have been released from the hospital after being treated for wounds that were not life-threatening.

Two other men, identified as 29-year-old Kenneth Jones and 28-year-old Jeremy Madison, each suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

"At current, no suspects have been charged in the shooting," Hines said. "However, detectives are aggressively pursuing leads and gathering as much information and evidence as possible in this matter."

One neighbor was in her house around the corner and said she heard the shots and thought there were fireworks at first. "I was like, it's not fourth of July and then it kind of just continued. You know boom boom boom boom. And by then you can distinguish between a fire cracker and a gunshot," she said.

She also said she was concerned that people were hanging out there so late. "When people gang up and hang out and stuff like that in places nothing good comes out of it. Somebody's going to die."

Authorities urge anyone with information about this case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website.

