Ask The Expert: Pharmacy

Examples of Uses

Examples of Uses (but not limited to):

  • Ask The Expert: Medic Pharmacy Compounding Lab

    Natural Hormones

    Tuesday, August 6 2002 1:04 PM EDT2002-08-06 17:04:45 GMT
    If you’re experiencing hormone related problems, Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy might be right for you. Natural hormone therapy means that the chemical makeup of the replacement hormone is exactly the same (bioidentical) as what your body produces. Synthetic hormone replacement may not allow our bodies to produce other hormones which are needed to function at full potential. More >>

  • Ask The Expert: Medic Pharmacy Compounding Lab

    Impotency Treatment

    Friday, April 26 2002 1:46 PM EDT2002-04-26 17:46:49 GMT
    We compound impotency treatment therapies, which include injections, gels, oral and under-the-tongue (sublingual) dosage forms. These methods are often successful when prescribed and used as directed by your physician. More >>

  • Ask The Expert: Medic Pharmacy Compounding Lab

    Libido Enhancement

    Friday, April 26 2002 1:47 PM EDT2002-04-26 17:47:30 GMT
    Men and women both can be affected by diminished libido, which in turn affects the quality of life and relationships. More >>

  • Ask The Expert: Medic Pharmacy Compounding Lab

    Joint and Muscle Pain

    Friday, April 26 2002 1:48 PM EDT2002-04-26 17:48:06 GMT
    Research has given us the ability to compound Transdermal Gels, which allows medication to be absorbed through the skin for almost immediate results. These gels can be formulated to contain combinations of ingredients that provide quick relief without unwanted side effects. More >>
