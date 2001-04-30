Examples of Uses

Tuesday, August 6 2002 1:04 PM EDT2002-08-06 17:04:45 GMT
If you’re experiencing hormone related problems, Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy might be right for you. Natural hormone therapy means that the chemical makeup of the replacement hormone is exactly the same (bioidentical) as what your body produces. Synthetic hormone replacement may not allow our bodies to produce other hormones which are needed to function at full potential. More >>
Friday, April 26 2002 1:46 PM EDT2002-04-26 17:46:49 GMT
We compound impotency treatment therapies, which include injections, gels, oral and under-the-tongue (sublingual) dosage forms. These methods are often successful when prescribed and used as directed by your physician. More >>
Friday, April 26 2002 1:48 PM EDT2002-04-26 17:48:06 GMT
Research has given us the ability to compound Transdermal Gels, which allows medication to be absorbed through the skin for almost immediate results. These gels can be formulated to contain combinations of ingredients that provide quick relief without unwanted side effects. More >>