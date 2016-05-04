CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Gator shot, killed on Viking Dr. in Bossier City

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents cited two men for alleged alligator hunting violations on the evening of May 2.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents cited two men for alleged alligator hunting violations on the evening of May 2.

An alligator spotted at Wright Patman Lake has one East Texas resident concerned for others.

An alligator spotted at Wright Patman Lake has one East Texas resident concerned for others.

***WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.***

An ArkLaTex man driving down a Bossier City road came across quite an unusual situation Tuesday evening.

Hunter Bruton said he was just driving along when he saw authorities wrangling an alligator. Bruton stopped and captured the whole ordeal on video. He later posted the video on Facebook.

According to Bossier City police, officers were called by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to stand by while they dealt with an alligator near the intersection of Viking Dr. and Plantation Dr.

Officials with LDWF told KSLA News 12 that any time they receive a nuisance alligator complaint, they call a licensed and contracted nuisance trapper. It is unclear which trapper was on the scene of the incident Tuesday, but LDWF explained that the trappers don't receive payment from the department, the only compensation is the alligator itself.

In the case this week, the licensed trapper found it necessary to kill the reptile rather than relocate it. We have not able to obtain information regarding the exact length of this particular alligator.

LDWF advises citizens not to kill, harass, or attempt to move alligators. State law prohibits such actions, and the potential for being bitten or injured by a provoked alligator is high. Plus, it is illegal for the general public to handle or possess alligators.

Officials with LDWF went on to explain that when they receive an alligator complaint, they must first determine if the reptile is on private or public land.

If an alligator is spotted in a public waterway, it's best to leave it alone, since that's the animal's natural habitat. However, if the reptile is frequently approaching humans or comes inside swimming areas, a trapper will be called to take care of the animal.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website, in most cases, alligators less than 4 feet are not considered a nuisance or threat to welfare of pets, livestock or humans.

Authorities said that the majority of the time that an alligator is found in a well populated area, such as a city street, it is classified as a "nuisance."

Laws for private land are much different, meaning the reptile's removal depends on the wishes of the property owner.

But, LDWF authorities want residents to know that not all alligators are considered nuisance alligators. And, it is not necessary to call authorities every time an alligator is spotted in a waterway.

For more information on determining if an alligator is a nuisance, please click here.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.