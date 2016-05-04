Fire damages house in Shreveport's Caddo Heights area

Shreveport firefighters outside a small, wood-frame house in the city's Caddo Heights neighborhood that was damaged by a fire reported at 8:19 a.m. May 4. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged a house just west of Interstate 49 in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

A dispatcher confirmed the fire reported at 8:19 a.m. May 4 involved a small, one-story, wood-frame dwelling.

It's on Natalie Street between St. Vincent Avenue and Magazine Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

There's no word as yet on whether there were any injuries. A KSLA News 12 crew saw 3 adults carrying a couple suitcases leaving the dwelling.

The Fire Department at one time had 13 units on the scene. As of 8:58 a.m., that number had dropped to 7.

