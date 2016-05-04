Powerboat Nationals coming to the Shreveport Bossier area

If you like NASCAR or racing in general, you won't want to miss the Powerboat Nationals.

The Nationals will take place Sept 2-5. Close to 60 boats are expected to race on the Red River, reaching speeds up to 140 miles per hour.

The Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission held a press conference Tuesday to help the community get a closer look at the event.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler was on hand and spoke about the positive impact the Powerboat Nationals would have on the economy.

One of 16 time champion Tim Seebold's powerboat was on display.

Seebold has a little extra incentive because his grandfather won a championship right here back in 1956. He says you don't want to miss this special event.

"You are going to speeds of excess of 140 miles an hour and these are the original extreme machines. If you don't come out and like this you don't like racing," said Seebold.

Powerboating director Dan Bunting said, "Its kind of the super bowl of boat racing, and this is probably going to be the biggest event of the year. We'll we talk about how fast the boats go but our boats go that fast around the turn. Its kind of like fighter jets on the water."

During intermission, the Louisiana National Hydroflight competition will be held and 24 of the best Hydroflight athletes in the world are coming down for the Invitational, including the Hydroflight world champion.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.