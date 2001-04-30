About Clovis Burch, PD

Clovis Burch, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, is a licensed pharmacist in Mississippi and Louisiana. He owned and operated Medic Pharmacy, Inc. for the past 35 years. Professional memberships include:
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.