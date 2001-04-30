About Clovis Burch, PD - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ask The Expert: Pharmacy

About Clovis Burch, PD

Clovis Burch, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, is a licensed pharmacist in Mississippi and Louisiana. He owned and operated Medic Pharmacy, Inc. for the past 35 years. Professional memberships include:

  • Louisiana Board of Pharmacy (served as President of the Board for four years)
  • American Pharmaceutical Association
  • Louisiana Pharmacist Association
  • Red River Regional Pharmacy Association
  • Professional Compounding Centers of America of America (for over 17 years)
