About Clovis Burch, PD

Clovis Burch, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, is a licensed pharmacist in Mississippi and Louisiana. He owned and operated Medic Pharmacy, Inc. for the past 35 years. Professional memberships include:

Louisiana Board of Pharmacy (served as President of the Board for four years)

American Pharmaceutical Association

Louisiana Pharmacist Association

Red River Regional Pharmacy Association

Professional Compounding Centers of America of America (for over 17 years)