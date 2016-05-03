'Give for Good' events raise money for nonprofits

Holy Angels hosting a cookout around the gazebo for Give for Good. (Source: Nicole Madden/ KSLA News 12)

Almost 50 different Give for Good events around the ArkLaTex are raising money for local nonprofits Tuesday.

Give for Good is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. The event is designed to celebrate and raise funds for nonprofits, like Holy Angels, a residential facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Give for Good is so important for Holy Angels. We have a short fall in our funding from the government. And the level of care we provide is just not covered by medicaid," says Laurie Boswell, CEO of Holy Angels.

Donations to Holy Angels will be used to sustain high quality programming, and help provide meaningful jobs for over 100 hundred individuals with disabilities.

Local businesses, like Grub Burger Bar are also lending a helping hand to local non-profits. Fifteen percent of all orders today will go back to Volunteers of Youth Justice.

Rotolos is another local business that is giving back. The Alzheimer's Association held an event during the lunch time rush. Local radio personalities were handcuffed together until their goal of $2,500 was raised.

Anyone can donate to the different nonprofits on May 3 from midnight to 6 p.m. on May 4 via giveforgoodnla.org or through authorized and secure giving forms located on participating nonprofits’ web sites.

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana has an online platform with searchable profiles of participating nonprofits and a leaderboard where participants can track progress throughout the day. All donations will be processed through the website.

