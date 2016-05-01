East Texas resident warns others after alligator spotted

An alligator spotted at Wright Patman Lake has one East Texas resident concerned for others.

The picture of a rather large alligator was captured on Sunday by Linden, Texas resident Carlena Harrod Mixon.

Mixon stated in an email that this was the first time she had ever seen an alligator at that particular lake and reached out to KSLA News 12 wanting to warn others who visit the area.

Wright Patman Lake is located in Northeast Texas and includes about 30,000 surfaces acres of water and 50,000 acres of land. The lake also offers several recreational opportunities such as camping, boating, fishing, swimming, hiking, hunting and wildlife viewing.

