Daycare worker surprised with car by inspired parent

In the video posted to Facebook late Thursday morning, Owens bursts into tears and embraces Nichols repeatedly as Nichols explains what she has done and why. (Source: Brittney Nichols/Facebook)

Christy Owens poses with the Chevrolet Cavalier given to her by Brittney Nichols, the parent of a child in her daycare where she works. (Source: Victoria Shirley/KSLA News 12)

A Benton daycare worker's dedication to her work and her faith has earned her an act of kindness and generosity that has been captured on video that is now going viral.

Christy Owens was surprised at work Thursday morning with a car of her own - and more.

Brittney Nichols said she loves their 2-year-old daughter's teacher at Benton Preschool and Childcare, and when she noticed Owens walks to school and work no matter what the weather is like, she was inspired to pay it forward.

"Every single morning when I drop my daughter off Christy is full of joy," Nichols explained in a YouTube post of the same video. "Christy is always so amazingly happy and kind. She treats the children as if they are her own. They all love her as do we the parents. I witnessed Christy walking one Sunday in a her Sunday dress with her Bible tucked under her arm. I felt like God spoke within me to inquire about her transportation. Long story short Christy did not own a vehicle and had never had the opportunity to own one or get a driver's license....until today."

Nichols took a few weeks to raise enough money to buy Owens a pre-owned Chevy Cavalier. Since Owens doesn't have a license, Nichols also collected donations to pay for her to go to driving school and will cover her insurance too. People also donated to fix up the car.

Owens is grateful and said her mission in life is to make an impact on other people's lives. She said it feels like she has succeeded by touching the Nichols' hearts by having a special connection with her daughter.

Her first driving class was Thursday, the same day she received the generous surprise. She said it was fun and can't wait to get behind the wheel of her very own car.

