Suspect injured in Bossier City officer involved shooting in jail

Bossier City Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. after a traffic stop at the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Westgate Drive. No names have been released.

One man is injured after an officer involved shooting on Barksdale Blvd. (Source: Marlene Mendoza, KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police have obtained arrest warrants for the man who reportedly pulled a gun on an officer over the weekend and was shot as a result.

Bossier City police say the weapon aimed at one of their officers during a traffic stop over the weekend was loaded.

Malik Wortham was injured after an officer involved shooting on Barksdale Blvd. (Source: Marlene Mendoza, KSLA News 12)

The wounded suspect in the Bossier City officer-involved shooting is now in jail after being released from the hospital.

Bossier City Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 16 during a traffic stop at Barksdale Boulevard at Westgate Drive.

Bossier City authorities say Sgt. Kenneth Johnson stopped the Chevrolet Camaro being driven by 17-year-old Nathan Clay Birdwell of Sarepta, LA. Authorities reported the car was stopped at a red light going the wrong direction.

According to police, 20-year-old Malik Wortham is facing a charge of attempted first degree murder after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at Sgt. Johnson during the traffic stop. Sgt. Johnson reportedly fired his gun one time, wounding Wortham.

Wortham was taken to University Health, where he was in critical but stable condition. Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening. Birdwell and the officer were not injured.

In addition to an attempted first-degree murder charge, Wortham faces 1 count each of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II and prohibited acts with drug paraphernalia. Birdwell was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession.

