Suspects arrested in wild chase in Shreveport identified

When an Shreveport police officer attempted to pull this stolen Lexus over, the driver took off, plowing through a fence at Fairgrounds Field. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Three men were detained Thursday after a wild police chase in West Shreveport. Of those three, police say only two were charged.

It all reportedly started just before noon in the 6300 block of Hearne Ave., when a stolen a black 2013 Lexus was spotted by Shreveport Fire Department Assistant Chief of Communications Tina Chambers, who recognized the vehicle belonging to her boss, SFD Chief of Communications Kim Tolliver. Chambers called Shreveport police.

"You're used to helping, and then you have to be helped, but I'm just grateful that I had them to do it," said Kim Tolliver, the Chief of Communications for the Shreveport Fire Department.

Tolliver says this week has been hard. Her home was broken into on Tuesday. TVs, computers and even her car were stolen.

"You feel violated. They came into my home, they violated my home," said Tolliver.

Just after 11:30 Thursday morning, Tina Chambers, the Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief of Communications, was driving to get lunch. While driving, she noticed something was not right.

"I actually turned on West 70th street, I spotted the vehicle with a fire department decal on the front, coming out of the pawn shop," said Chambers.

It was Tolliver's car. Chambers says her training kicked into gear.

Police say the vehicle had been taken following a residential burglary of a home in the 9400 block of Blom Blvd this past Tuesday.

When an SPD officer attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle, the driver reportedly took off, fleeing northbound on Hearne Ave. As officers continues to chase the suspect, police say the driver drove into the parking lot of the State Fair of Louisiana, where he plowed through a fence. Authorities say at least two other cars in the vicinity were damaged during the chase.

Police say the driver let 2 passengers out in the 2700 block of Milton near Willis Knighton North. The pursuit finally ended in the 3700 block of Hardy St. with the Lexus still wrapped in chain linked fencing.

"30 plus years, that's a first," said SPD Capt Steven Pierce.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Kevonte Austin, was taken into custody with help from an SPD K9. Austin was later taken to University Health hospital for minor injuries he suffered while fleeing from officers, according to police.

"They were driving through the fairgrounds, and just lost control or whatever and crashed through a fence and it didn't stop them. And they drove throughout the city like that," said Pierce.

Tolliver says she's glad her car was found, and some of the belongings they allegedly took.

"I just want to thank them, thank all of them everybody for helping looking out. And especially, especially my Assistant Chief Tina Chambers," said Tolliver.

One of the passengers, 18-year-old Boris Williams, was also taken into custody and charged with felony theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

Following his release from the hospital, Austin was booked into the Shreveport City Jail where he is charged with aggravated flight, four counts of property damage, four counts of hit-and-run, resisting an officer and a single count of illegal possession of stolen things.

A second passenger was detained, but police say he has not been charged in the crime. His name has not been released.

The crime remains under investigation.

