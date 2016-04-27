Trial set for Grover Cannon in murder of SPD officer Thomas LaValley

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

New details emerge about accused killer of SPD officer

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

Suspect in slaying of SPD officer captured in Queensborough

Family and friends along with the Shreveport community are mourning the loss of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Close friends remember SPD officer killed in the line of duty

A date has been set for the trial of the Queensborough man accused in the fatal shooting Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley in August of 2015.

Cannon, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree murder, attempted second degree murder and battery of a police officer.

Cannon appeared Wednesday morning before Caddo District Judge Judge Ramona Emmanuel, where a tentative for his trial was set for February 6, 2017. The defense pushed back, wanting the date to be in June of 2017.

Defense lawyers stated they were still receiving new information from the state.

During the hearing, the state provided audio and video recordings to the defense from the day of his arrest to April 26.

The court will come back together on July 18 for another round of arguments and hearings, Judge Emmanuel will reevaluate where both sides are and see if they need to move the date.

Officer LaValley was responding to a suspicious persons call inside a Queensborough home when, according to previous court testimony, Cannon opened fire.

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. Authorities say LaValley was shot 6 times.

Cannon was already wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder from a shooting in mid-July.

The accused killer was indicted by a Caddo grand jury in October of 2015.

Cannon remains held without bond for the first degree murder charge. His bond for attempted second degree murder is set at $150,000. Bond on his other two charges amount to $115,000.

