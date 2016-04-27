Trial set for Grover Cannon in murder of SPD officer Thomas LaVa - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Trial set for Grover Cannon in murder of SPD officer Thomas LaValley

Grover Cannon, 27 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Grover Cannon, 27 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A date has been set for the trial of the Queensborough man accused in the fatal shooting Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley in August of 2015.

Cannon, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree murder, attempted second degree murder and battery of a police officer. 

Cannon appeared Wednesday morning before Caddo District Judge Judge Ramona Emmanuel, where a tentative for his trial was set for February 6, 2017. The defense pushed back, wanting the date to be in June of 2017. 

Defense lawyers stated they were still receiving new information from the state. 

During the hearing, the state provided audio and video recordings to the defense from the day of his arrest to April 26. 

The court will come back together on July 18 for another round of arguments and hearings, Judge Emmanuel will reevaluate where both sides are and see if they need to move the date. 

Officer LaValley was responding to a suspicious persons call inside a Queensborough home when, according to previous court testimony, Cannon opened fire.

Of the 15 shots fired, one came from a 9mm handgun. The rest came from a .40 caliber handgun. Authorities say LaValley was shot 6 times.

Cannon was already wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder from a shooting in mid-July. 

The accused killer was indicted by a Caddo grand jury in October of 2015.

Cannon remains held without bond for the first degree murder charge. His bond for attempted second degree murder is set at $150,000. Bond on his other two charges amount to $115,000.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly