Police: Crime scene evidence unmasks suspected burglar

Shreveport police are looking for the man who is believed to be responsible for a residential burglary.

On March 6, officers were called to the 7000 block of Sherwood Circle on reports of a burglary. Police say the residence had been forcefully entered and items inside the home had been taken.

Detectives say they were able to gather evidence from the scene linking 22-year-old Kevin McFarland to the crime.

Police have since obtained an arrest warrant for McFarland charging him with a single count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond in the matter has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on McFarland's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

