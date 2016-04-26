Police: Crime scene evidence unmasks suspected burglar - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police: Crime scene evidence unmasks suspected burglar

Kevin McFarland, 22 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Kevin McFarland, 22 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are looking for the man who is believed to be responsible for a residential burglary.

On March 6, officers were called to the 7000 block of Sherwood Circle on reports of a burglary. Police say the residence had been forcefully entered and items inside the home had been taken.

Detectives say they were able to gather evidence from the scene linking 22-year-old Kevin McFarland to the crime.

Police have since obtained an arrest warrant for McFarland charging him with a single count of burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Bond in the matter has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information on McFarland's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website www.lockemup.org.

