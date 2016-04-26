Bike-A-Thon benefits Children's Miracle Network

Team KSLA will compete against Townsquare Media and several other individuals during the inaugural Miracle Challenge Bike-A-Thon Wednesday.

During the Bike-A-Thon, members from KSLA’s Miracle Challenge fitness team will spend 13.1 hours on a stationary bike at CHRISTUS Athletic Club in Shreveport pedaling to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. It’s the conclusion of a 27-day fitness challenge called Miracle Challenge. It benefits kids who are helped through the Shreveport-Bossier Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

The Bike-A-Thon begins shortly after 5 on Wednesday morning and will last until 6:20 p.m.

The team consists of morning anchor Adria Goins, reporter Eric Pointer and executive producer Allison Landry. They have enlisted the help of dozens of other KSLA employees to help them ride in the Bike-A-Thon. The event will also feature the national spokesperson for the bike riding segment of Miracle Challenge, Mason Bonnette.

Bonnette is a Shreveport native and he will also be at the event riding along with Team KSLA. The radio partners from Townsquare Media, K94.5, will also have a team that will compete in the Bike-A-Thon. Each group is looking to raise the most money.

People who donate on Wednesday will be entered to win several hourly drawings. Each person that donates $10 will receive a Team Mason t-shirt while supplies last. For every $10 donated, that person’s name will be put into a drawing for an hourly prize. Some of the prizes in the drawing include a Yeti cooler valued at $500, a GoPro camera, a group of restaurant gift cards, 2 bikes and several passes to special events at Sci-Port, Rock Solid Sports, Party Central, the Shreveport Symphony, Mudbugs and more.

Click here to donate to Team KSLA. When you donate, 100% will go to the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

