NPSO: Man arrested for drugs after traffic stop

A Texas man is facing drug charges after Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies say they found drugs on him during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Deputies stopped 41-year-old Chad Everett Johnson just before midnight on U.S. 71 north of Campti, LA for a traffic violation. The Saginaw, TX native was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier.

During the stop, deputies learned Johnson was previously arrested for narcotics charges. He allegedly appeared very nervous and was visibly shaking, according to deputies.

Deputies got permission to search the vehicle for any illegal items. During the search, deputies seized a bag with about 3 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 16 suspected narcotic pills and a syringe with an unknown liquid substance.

Johnson was arrested and taken to Natchitoches Parish Detention center where he awaits bond. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in addition to traffic offenses.

