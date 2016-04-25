LEAP Testing begins for Louisiana

Students across Louisiana started the testing process Monday morning that judges how both the student and the school are performing.

The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) and Integrated Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (iLEAP) testing began statewide on Monday, April 25.

Students will take the tests from Monday through Friday.

Students in grade 3, 5, 6 and 7 take the iLEAP in English language arts, math, science and social studies. Students in 9th grade take the iLEAP for English language arts and math only. Students in grades 4 and 8 take the LEAP 2016 in English language arts, math, science and social studies.

The test grades where students are academically and the schools receive a rating on how well their districts have done.

"This is just a way for us to assess how they are performing according to the state adopted curriculum and just be able to help them in identifying those strengths and weaknesses. We can do a better job in terms of instruction," explained Sonja Bailes with Bossier Parish Schools.

Tests wrap up state wide on Friday.

